World Environment Day 2022: Quotes, Greeting and WhatsApp messages

World Environment Day is celebrated each year on 5th June and it is a significant occasion, which focusses on living a sustainable life and at the same time, giving back to the environment.



In the year, 1974, World Environment Day was celebrated first time, this year, the theme for World Environment Day is Only One Earth. The above occasion also calls for transformative changes to the policies in order to enable cleaner, greener and sustainable living in harmony with the nature.

On this occasion, we must take a step forward towards greener and cleaner ways to lead our lives.

World Environment Day 2022 -Quotes, Wishes and Whatsapp message to share with friends and loved ones.

1. "The Earth is what we all have in common."

—Wendell Berry

2. "Time spent among trees is never time wasted."

—Anonymous



3. "He that plants trees loves others besides himself."

—Thomas Fuller



4. "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has."

—Margaret Mead

5. "Birds are indicators of the environment. If they are in trouble, we know we'll soon be in trouble"

-Roger Tory Peterson

6. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed."

-Mahatma Gandhi

7. "A nation that destroys its soil, destroys itself".

— Franklin D Roosevelt

8. "Our planet's alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action!"

— Leonardo DiCaprio

10. " The environment is no one's property to destroy; it's everyone's responsibility to protect."

-Mohith Agadi