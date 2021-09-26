  • Menu
World Environmental Health Day

World Environmental Health Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the health of our environment.

World Environmental Health Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the health of our environment. It is observed on September 26, annually. The day was marked by the International Federation of Environmental Health in 2011.

Environmental Health is a body of science that focuses on how environmental factors directly or indirectly affect human health. This branch studies the various physical, chemical, biological, social and psychosocial factors of the environment and how they impact human health, both positively and negatively.

Therefore, the overall environmental health needs to be maintained and enhanced in order to protect human beings from diseases and other agents that affect their health.

