World Food Day 2023: theme, history, quotes and how to celebrate

World Food Day, celebrated annually on October 16, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the critical issue of hunger and food security. It serves as a reminder of the persistent challenges of food shortages and malnutrition faced by millions of people around the world. The day emphasizes the need for sustainable agricultural practices, equitable food distribution, and access to nutritious meals for all.

The day encourages governments, organizations and individuals to take action to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger by 2030. It serves as a platform for discussions, advocacy and community-driven efforts to address crises related to hunger. food and promote a world where no one goes to bed hungry.

World Food Day 2023: Theme

The theme of World Food Day 2023 is "Water is life, water is food". Don’t leave anyone behind.”

It underlines the fundamental role of water in ensuring food security and emphasizes the need to prioritize water resources in our efforts to combat hunger and malnutrition. Access to clean and sufficient water is essential for agricultural practices, food production and ultimately achieving global food security goals.

World Food Day: History

World Food Day commemorates the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 1945. The Organization was created to address the urgent need to combat hunger and improve food security around the world. .

World Food Day: Importance

The main objective of World Food Day is to advocate for the eradication of hunger and malnutrition around the world. It is an opportunity to emphasize the importance of sustainable food agriculture, production, distribution and consumption. Various events, activities and initiatives are organized on this day to engage governments, organisations, communities and individuals in discussions and actions to address hunger and ensure that everyone has access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food.

World Food Day: quotes

• “There are people in the world so hungry that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.” - Mahatma Gandhi

• “Food safety involves all members of the food chain.” -Mike Johanns

• “Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” –Winston Churchill

• “You cannot think well, love well, sleep well if you have not eaten well.” -Virginia Woolf

How to celebrate World Food Day at school and at home?

1. At school, you can celebrate World Food Day by learning about the importance of food and helping those in need.



2. You can receive special lessons on different types of foods, healthy eating, and how we can make sure everyone has enough to eat.

3. Host a food drive where everyone brings non-perishable foods like rice, beans, or canned goods to give to people who may not have enough food.

4. You can also do a fun cooking activity or food-themed competition to learn about different cultures and their food.

5. At home, you can celebrate World Food Day by cooking a special meal with your family using fresh, local ingredients.



6. Talk about where food comes from and how we can reduce food waste.

7. If possible, donate some non-perishable foods from your pantry to a local charity or food bank.

8. You can also watch a movie or read a book about food and nutrition.