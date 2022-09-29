World Heart Day

The World Heart Federation have found that heart disease and strokes are the world's leading cause of death, killing 17.1 million people every year – that's more than victims of cancer, HIV and AIDS and malaria.

Overeating, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets and high blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels are all factors which can trigger heart disease and threaten our own lives, and those of loved ones. Heart Day was set up to drive home the message that heart problems can be prevented.