"Heutagogy for Teachers"

World Heutagogy Day is observed on September 26 when world's first Heutagogy book was published. From last year's Heutagogy day to this year, there has been a revolution in the implementation across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Teachers and parents were given training in Heutagogy. This training proved beneficial during the period of Corona pandemic.

I authored a module on Heutaogy in both English and Telugu languages with the help of Father of Heutagogy, Stewart Hase and his esteemed associates Fred Garnett and Nigel Ecclesfield. A book that combines Gandhiji's Nayi Talim and Heutagogical approach, "Nayi Talim-My Experiments" was released by AP Education Minister, Sri Audimulapu Suresh in 2019, during a National Seminar held by the Department of Education. The seminar was a special initiative of the Commissioner of School Education, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu and Nayi Talim National Convenor Sri CA Prasad. "Heutagogy App" developed by Happy Adda Studios, Bangalore, during the academic year 2019-20 was used on experimental basis on Grade II students of MPP School, KH Wada, Payakaraopeta, Visakhapatnam District, where Heutagogy is being implemented. The kids have shown immense development through SEL approach incorporated in the app. Learning lessons was easy with this app and there was personalized learning. Assessment too was done using this app. Students could work on Self-Assessment. They have showcased "Heutagogy App" at the prestigious Global Symposium "TECH 2019" organized by UNESCO-MGIEP and The Department of Education, Andhra Pradesh. They won laurels for their way of explanation and their tech savvy attitude. Parents who accompanied their kids to the Global Symposium were overwhelmed to see their progress and said they were proud that their kids are studying in a Government School where Heutagogy is practiced.









World Heutagogy Day's theme for last year was "Green Heutagogy". Every Heutagog worked on making learning "Green" with their Heutagogical initiatives. The theme of 2020 World Heutagogy Day is "Heutagogy for Teachers" a WikiQuals project taken up worldwide. In this project, many Heutagogs participated. 16 projects were submitted from India that included teachers, parents and grand parents who have practiced Heutagogy (few practiced during this pandemic). The participants are all overwhelmed to express how beneficial it was to their students and kids when they were trained to learn through Heutagogy and were given absolute liberty to plan their learning in their own way. This has proved that Heutagogy gives best results when implemented on primary school children as well as very early age children; from one year too.

The first child Heutagog from India, Master Vardhishna Vibhavas Rajith Elipe, who was trained from the age of 18 months, has submitted his report to this project on how he learned driven by self-determination.

The participants from India share:

Stewart Hase:



Heutagogy (self-determined learning) is being applied in universities, schools, and training institutions all around the world. It's attraction to policy makers and teachers alike is that heutagogical principles are based on neuroscience and use what we know about how the brain actually learns. And, there have been thousands of articles written about how Heutagogy has been used in many contexts since it was first described in 2000 by we two Australian teachers.



I, being one of the founders of Heutagogy, trust to the core that 'Most of all, applying Heutagogy helps students become effective, confident learners-skills that will last a lifetime'. ' It is wonderful to see Heutagogy being applied in schools in India through the work of Vijaya Bhanu Kote. It is especially exciting to see other teachers learning about how to use its methods and the Wikiquals project with colleagues in Britain'.

Nigel Ecclesfield, FRSA:

Fine examples of engagement by learners with tasks and their environment.

Learners communicating insightful learning to themselves and others and creating new possibilities through that learning.

Fred Garnett, FRSA:

We have included the commendable work of Vijaya Bhanu Kote in our recent book, "Digital Learning and Architectures of participation" This year's WHD theme is "Heutagogy for Teachers" as a WikiQuals project. It is great to see the fabulous projects submitted from India. They reflect the success of Heutagogy.

Supriya Devarakonda, New Delhi: (participant of wikiquals project)

Heutagogy is just reiteration of learning through nature. Way nature adapts to the environment this encourages kids and adults alike to observe, absorb, adapt and innovate to learn. It is a reinforcement of continuous evolution of learning and innovation.



Smt. Swati Dev, Consultant, UNICEF, Department of Education, AP: (participant of wikiquals project)



I believe that every child should be given a good environment and freedom to learn and practice on their own way, so that the child can nurture his/her innovative ideas into action spontaneously. This approach helps the child to be a master of his/her own action.

Sri. C A Prasad, Educationist, Ongole: (participant of wikiquals project)

Self-determined learning is always the best learning in my view. It enhances every innate ability of the children as they love what they do. There is no stress or pressure on the brain. As we all know, when there is no pressure on the brain, creativity unfolds to its highest.



Smt. Deepthi Bevara, Germany:



It gives me great pleasure in watching my two and half year old daughter bloom with Heutagogical learning. Happy to be a part of this project.

Project Education through Electronic Tablets:

This pandemic has proved disastrous in every walk of life. People are struggling and students have no schools. The government school students were categorized into High Tech, Low Tech and No Tech. But even the very few High Tech students do not have android phones during the day time as their parents go out for work. The children have to wait till late night so that their parents return from work and give their phones to kids to study or do their work. Students are going out as they are not otherwise engaged and the fear of spread of the pandemic gives shudders to the nerves. To overcome all these practical problems, the 22 kids of Grade III were taken into the fold of the project "Project Education through Electronic Tablets" and the friends and my well-wishers are sponsoring tablets for the children. The interesting aspect of this project is that it shall be considered as an experiment to prove the impact of mentoring. The sponsors shall not only sponsor an Electronic Tablet but will also mentor the student that they have sponsored. This mentoring will be done through virtual adoption and they shall be talking to the students through video calls or audio calls, giving them suggestions and pouring love and care.

Hoping to see more schools, teachers, parents and students move towards Heutagogy all over the world.

By Vijaya Bhanu Kote (The writer is a teacher, practitioner of Heutagogy and Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert)