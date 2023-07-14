World Kebab Day: Try These Kebab Recipes

World Kebab Day celebrates the rich and tasty culinary tradition of kebabs. Celebrated on July 14 each year, it brings together foodies, chefs, and communities from around the world to feast on the deliciousness of this Mughlai dish. Succulent meats in a delicious marinade, the kebabs are a tantalizing mix of spices and textures.

The day serves as a reminder to appreciate our nation's cultural diversity and savour delicious kebabs. Join the festivities with these delicious recipes and enjoy the kebabs

1.Turkish Adana Kebab:

Ingredients:

• 1 lb (450g) ground lamb or beef

• 1 medium onion, finely chopped

• 2 cloves of garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 tablespoon ground cumin

• 1 tablespoon ground sumac

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Skewers

Instructions: In a bowl, mix together the ground meat, chopped onion, minced garlic, tomato paste, olive oil, cumin, sumac, paprika, salt, and pepper. Knead the mixture until well combined. Divide the mixture into portions and shape them onto skewers. Grill the kebabs over medium-high heat for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally until cooked through.

2. Indian Chicken Tikka Kebab:

Ingredients:

• 1 lb (450g) boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

• 1 cup plain yogurt

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

• 1 tablespoon garam masala

• 1 tablespoon ground cumin

• 1 tablespoon ground coriander

• 1 teaspoon turmeric

• 1 teaspoon red chili powder

• Salt to taste

• Skewers

Instructions: In a bowl, combine the yogurt, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, cumin, coriander, turmeric, red chili powder, and salt. Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and mix well. Allow it to marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight in the refrigerator. Thread the chicken onto skewers and grill over medium-high heat for about 8-10 minutes per side until cooked and slightly charred.

3. Greek Souvlaki:

Ingredients:

• 1 lb (450g) boneless chicken, pork, or lamb, cut into cubes

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1/4 cup lemon juice

• 2 cloves of garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon dried oregano

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Skewers

Instructions: In a bowl, mix together the olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, dried oregano, salt, and pepper. Add the meat cubes to the marinade and coat them well. Let it marinate for at least 1 hour. Thread the marinated meat onto skewers and grill over medium-high heat for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally until cooked through.

4. Middle Eastern Shish Taouk:

Ingredients:

• 1 lb (450g) boneless chicken breast, cut into cubes

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 2 cloves of garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon ground cumin

• 1 tablespoon ground coriander

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Skewers

Instructions: In a bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, cumin, coriander, paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken cubes to the marinade and mix well. Let it marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Thread the marinated chicken onto skewers and grill over medium-high heat for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally until cooked through.

5. Lebanese Kafta Kebab:

Ingredients:

• 1 lb (450g) ground lamb or beef

• 1 small onion, finely chopped

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

• 2 cloves of garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon ground coriander

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Skewers

Instructions: In a bowl, combine the ground meat, chopped onion, parsley, minced garlic, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Knead the mixture until well combined. Divide the mixture into portions and shape them onto skewers. Grill the kebabs over medium-high heat for about 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally until cooked through.

These recipes showcase the diversity of kebabs around the world. Enjoy experimenting with flavors and techniques to create delicious kebabs from different culinary traditions!