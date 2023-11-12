World Kindness Day 2023: Date, history, significance, wishes, quotes and everything you need to know

World Kindness Day, observed on November 13, is a celebration of acts of kindness and their powerful impact on individuals, communities, and the world.



World Kindness Day is a global observance dedicated to the promotion and celebration of acts of kindness. The day reminds us of the powerful ripple effect that acts of kindness can have on an individual, a community and the world as a whole. Bridging racial, religious, political, gender and geographical divides, kindness is fundamental to humanity. This day is an encouragement for people to practice intentional acts of kindness and the promotion of a culture of empathy and generosity. The beauty of this occasion is that you can participate in any act of kindness you choose. It could be something as simple as giving a compliment on someone's outfit or sending a text message saying good morning to someone you care about. Read on to know more about this day.

When is World Kindness Day 2023

The year, World Kindness Day will be observed globally on Monday, November 13.

World Kindness Day history

The history of World Kindness Day dates back to 1997 when the World Kindness Movement held its first conference in Tokyo, Japan to bring together like-minded organisations from around the world. It is a day of celebration in many countries, for example Canada, Australia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. It was not until 1998 that the day was established as an annual event.

Year by year, the kindness movement has been gaining ground around the world. The UK started the Kindness Movement in 2005 and Singapore joined the cause in 2009. The World Kindness Movement began in the UK in 2010, and by 2019 it had spread to 27 nations, including Australia (2012), France (2015), the USA (2018), and the UK (2010). Finally, the World Kindness Movement received official NGO recognition in Switzerland after a decades-long struggle.

Significance of World Kindness Day

The purpose of World Kindness Day is to raise awareness of acts of kindness in the community, emphasising the power of positivity and the compassion that unites us all. A fundamental aspect of the human experience, kindness transcends racial, religious, political, gender and geographical boundaries. Another ongoing activity is the distribution of Kindness Cards, which can be used to either request or acknowledge acts of kindness. The World Kindness Movement, the leading global organisation, is approaching the UN to request official recognition of World Kindness Day and the unanimous signing of a Declaration of Support for World Kindness by all its members.

World Kindness Day wishes and quotes

On World Kindness Day, may your acts of compassion and warmth create ripples of positivity in the world. Spread kindness like confetti!

Happy World Kindness Day! Let's make the world a better place one act of kindness at a time. Your small gestures can have a big impact.

Wishing you a day filled with kindness, compassion, and joy on World Kindness Day. May your actions inspire others to spread love and positivity.

May the spirit of kindness guide your actions today and every day. Happy World Kindness Day! Let's create a world where compassion is the norm.

Warm wishes on World Kindness Day! Embrace the power of kindness, and let it be the light that brightens your day and the days of those around you.

"Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless." - Mother Teresa