World Meningitis Day 2023: Meningitis is a disease in which the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, also known as the meninges, become infected and inflamed. This triggers many symptoms such as headache, fever and stiff neck. Often caused by a viral infection, meningitis can sometimes also be caused by bacteria or fungal infections. Depending on the severity of the disease, meningitis can be diagnosed and cured. Every year a day is celebrated to raise awareness about the disease and explore ways of treatment and precautions. As we prepare to celebrate World Meningitis Day, here are some facts you should know.

World Meningitis Day 2023: date, history, meaning

Date:

Every year, World Meningitis Day is celebrated on October 5. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

History:

Started by the Confederation of Meningitis Organizations, the first World Meningitis Day was celebrated in 2008 and has continued ever since. Previously, the day was celebrated on April 24 and was later moved to October 5 to allow more people to participate. "The World Health Organization's global roadmap to defeat meningitis by 2030 will improve prevention, diagnosis and treatment, disease monitoring, health promotion and support and aftercare, saving up to 200,000 lives a year and significantly reducing disabilities caused by meningitis. Countries around the world have committed to the vision of better prevention, diagnosis, treatment, disease monitoring, health advocacy and aftercare and support "With collective global action we can make this our reality by 2030," the Confederation of Meningitis Organizations wrote on its official website.

Significance:

On this day, organisations come together to raise awareness about the disease and explore ways to prevent it. Raising money for the treatment of meningitis patients is another way to celebrate the day in a noble way. Writing about meningitis experiences also helps people learn and be more aware of this disease.