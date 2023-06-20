World Music Day 2023: Check its history, celebration, significance, quotes and wishes

Also known as Fete de la Musique, it is an annual day to celebrate music around the world. World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 of each year. It is dedicated to promoting the art of music and encouraging participation among people. The day emphasizes the diversity of musical expression around the world. This day encompasses all musical genres, including classical, hip-hop, and even jazz. Here's everything you need to know about World Music Day 2023:



World Music Day 2023: History



Every year on June 21, the world celebrates World Music Day to celebrate art. The day first originated in France in 1982. At that time, the French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, 1981, conceived the idea of celebrating a day dedicated to music.

However, as the Hindustan Times cites, another theory suggests that Joel Cohen in 1976 proposed the idea of an all-night musical celebration to mark the beginning of the summer solstice, and the world has celebrated Music Day ever since.

World Music Day 2023: Significances

World Music Day is an important celebration that highlights the transformative power of music, transcending borders and fostering unity among people of diverse backgrounds. This global event encourages people to appreciate and actively participate in all forms of music, regardless of genre, style, or language.

World Music Day 2023: Theme

This year's theme has yet to be announced. But you can get acquainted with the theme of the previous year, 2022, "Music at the intersections."

World Music Day 2023: Quotes

• I believe that music itself is healing. It is an explosive expression of humanity. It is something that moves us all. No matter what culture we are from, everyone loves music. - Billy Joel

• A good thing about music, when it hits you, you don't feel pain. -Bob Marley

• Music is always changing and the changes are unpredictable. - Billy Sheehan

• If music wakes you up, makes you think, heals you..then, I guess the music is working – A.R.Rahman

• Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent. – Victor Hugo

• Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything. – Plato

• Music touches us emotionally, where words alone can’t. – Johnny Depp

• Music is the universal language of mankind – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

• I like beautiful melodies telling me terrible things. – Tom Waits

• Music acts like a magic key, to which the most tightly closed heart opens. – Maria von Trapp

World Music Day 2023: Messages



• "May the sound of music transport you to a world of pure happiness and your passion for the art of melodies. Happy World Music Day!"

• "I send you wishes on World Music Day. May you find passion and joy in the language of music!"

• "When you're happy, you want to hear songs with energy. You're looking for beats and rhythms, but when you're sad, you're looking for the meaning of the lyrics. There's music for every mood and every soul. A very Happy World Music Day for you!"