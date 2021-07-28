World Nature Conservation Day: Save the Environment

Each year, World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on 28th July, this day helps in reminding as to how significant, it helps preserve the natural resources. This day also helps in raising the awareness about a healthy environment as the premise of stable as well as a healthy society.

Every individual definitely, should be responsible in conserving the nature and each one must participate in protecting the environment. Together, one should participate in protecting the environment. Also jointly everyone should work towards the sustainable world so that; wellbeing of the present as well as future generation is taken care.

You can conserve nature, by conducting simple day to day activities. You can engage in small activities, this would act as a significant and make a huge difference from your home itself.

Some choices you can make

1. Try to use, reusable water bottles made of stainless steel, glass or copper.

2. Use hand towels instead of paper tissues

3. Think of using energy efficient appliances, one should start investing in energy saving appliances whenever possible. Start by switching to LED light Bulbs. They consume less amount of energy and more importantly, they help in reducing the electricity bill in the long run.

4. Start your compost, this one is definitely smart as well as efficient way, which will help reduce the amount of waste, from your house that goes to landfill and also it will help improve your backyard garden. You can take almost anything which is left over from the kitchen, which include eggshells, teabags, and scraps of vegetables.

5. Making a bird feeder, milk carton is the closest thing, to a bird feeder. It is an activity, wherein the children at home would be happy to help with. They can hang the bird feeder on your balcony or on a tree in your garden.

6. Craft planters, you can turn unused things around the house, into something more useful. Coconut shells or old tyres can also easily convert with a little bit of creativity. Alternatively, one can use food containers and jars can also be reused for storing purpose too.