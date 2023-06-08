World Oceans Day: Here’s What You Can Do To Keep The Ocean Clean

World Oceans Day is an important reminder of the crucial role that oceans play in our planet's health and well-being. To keep the ocean clean and ensure its sustainability, individuals can take various actions. Here are some things you can do to make a positive impact on our oceans:

Reduce plastic waste: Plastics are one of the most significant threats to marine life. Minimize your use of single-use plastics such as bags, bottles, and straws. Opt for reusable alternatives like cloth bags, stainless steel water bottles, and bamboo straws.

Properly dispose of trash: Always dispose of your waste properly, especially when you're near the coast or on a boat. Use designated trash bins and recycling facilities to prevent garbage from ending up in the ocean.

Participate in beach clean-ups: Join or organise beach clean-up initiatives in your community. These events help remove existing debris from beaches and prevent it from entering the ocean. Be sure to follow guidelines on how to handle and dispose of collected waste.

Conserve water: Save water to reduce the amount of wastewater that flows back into the ocean untreated. Simple actions like taking shorter showers, fixing leaks, and using efficient appliances can significantly contribute to water conservation.

Be mindful of chemical usage: Avoid using harsh chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides in your home or garden. These substances can find their way into water systems and eventually reach the ocean, causing pollution and harming marine life.

Choose sustainable seafood: Support sustainable fishing practices by purchasing seafood from responsible sources. Look for labels such as the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification, which ensure the seafood is sustainably caught or farmed.

Be a responsible boater: If you enjoy boating or other water activities, be mindful of marine life and their habitats. Follow designated boating routes to avoid damaging coral reefs or seagrass beds. Do not dispose of any waste, including fishing lines or bait, into the water.

Educate yourself and others: Stay informed about ocean-related issues such as pollution, climate change, and overfishing. Educate yourself on how these problems affect the oceans and share your knowledge with others. Encourage friends, family, and your community to take action as well.

Support ocean conservation organisations: Consider supporting non-profit organisations and initiatives dedicated to ocean conservation. Donate your time, money, or resources to help fund research, conservation projects, and education programs.

Remember, small individual actions can add up to significant collective impact. By adopting these practices and spreading awareness, we can work towards preserving our oceans for future generations.