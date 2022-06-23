World Olympic Day 2022: Theme and best wishes & Quotes

Each year, on 23rd June, World Olympic Day is celebrated, this day is also known as international Olympics Day, it helps encourage athletes across the world to participate in the Olympic gams and make sports as their career.



For every 4 years Olympic games are held and it include both summer as well as winter sports competitions. The goal of World Olympics Day is to support Athletes and make the world a better place through sports.

The World Olympic Day commemorates the formation of the international Olympic Committee in Sorbonne, Paris.

In the year, 1948, the first every Olympic Day was celebrated on 23rd June, in the year 1948, in Sorbonne, Paris.

Significance of the day

This day is of utmost importance, to individual, especially sports freaks. Olympics Day is one of the best ways to make people realise the significance of sports in their lives.

Theme: World Olympics Day 2022

The World Olympics Day 2022 would be celebrated with the theme " Together, For a peaceful World" international Olympics Day 2022 would be more focussed towards bringing people together in peace through games and sports.

The international Olympic Day or World Olympics Day aim is to encourage as well as inspire people to participate in varied Olympic sports and games regardless of their sex, age, race, gender and so on. It helps motivate people across the world to take part in games as well as sports to stay fit and healthy. Different Olympic events, educational seminars and Symposiums are being organised worldwide on Olympics day. This day also helps creating awareness among people about the varied benefits of sports and games.

Best Quotes, wishes and messages which you can send to friends and family members

2. "He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life." – Muhammed Ali (American boxer and 1960 gold medallist).

3. "If you fail to prepare, you've prepared to fail." – Mark Spitz (American swimmer, nine-time Olympic medallist).

4. "Passion is a huge prerequisite to winning. It makes you willing to jump through hoops, go through all the ups and downs and everything in between to reach your goal." – Kerri Walsh (American beach volleyball player and three-time gold medallist).

5. "You can't put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get." – Michael Phelps (American swimmer, most-decorated Olympian of all time).

6. "The Olympics remain the most compelling search for excellence that exists in sport, and maybe in life itself." – Dawn Fraser