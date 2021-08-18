World Photography Day is observed on 19 August annually to raise awareness about the importance of photography. World Humanitarian Day is observed annually on 19 August around the world to pay tribute to aid workers who risk their lives in humanitarian service.



World Photography day is an annual worldwide celebration of the science, history, art and craft of photography. It traces its origins to 1837 when the first ever photographic process, the 'Daguerreotype' was developed by the Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce. On January 9, 1839, the French Academy of Sciences announced this process, and later in the same year, the French government purchased the patent for the invention and gave it as a gift, "free to the world."

However, the first durable colour photograph was taken in the year 1861 and there is even speculation about the first digital photograph being invented in 1957, 20 years before the invention of the first digital camera.

August 19 marks the day when the people who share a passion for photography come together to raise awareness and share ideas about the field of photography.