World Pneumonia Day 2021 History and Significance of this Day

On 12th November, each year, World Pneumonia Day is celebrated across the World. In the year, 2009, this day was commemorated first time, in order to bring to light, varied issues with regards to this condition. According to World Health Organization, Pneumonia is one of the worst enemy of children whose age is less than 5 years.



Pneumonia is respiratory contamination, which influences the lungs of the individual, when an individual suffers this condition, the air sacs in one or both the lungs tend to get aggravated. These may be loaded with discharge or liquids. This lung disease may go from gentle to extreme. Kids younger than 2 years and those whose age is above 65 years are at a higher danger of this condition.

History

When the 1st world Pneumonia day was created, Pneumonia was killing nearing to 1.2 million kids each year. WHO and UNICEF in the year, 2013 delivered the integrated Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Pneumonia and Diarrhea. By the year, 2025, for every 1000 live births less than 3, Pneumonia deaths of children, has been set as target

Significance

• One has to address the world about pneumonia, which accounts for one of the leading infectious disease, which is responsible for the death in children whose age is less than 5 years.

• To promote ways as well as ideas, which would help protect, prevent and cure pneumonia.

• To raise awareness about any additional resources which are needed for the solution of the disease.

Symptoms of Pneumonia

• Coughing out mucus

• High fever and chills or sweating

• Difficulty in breathing while performing day to day activities

• Loss of appetite

• Pain in the chest, especially while coughing

• Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

Prevention of Pneumonia

Apart from getting vaccinated, you can do this to prevent it

• Kids must be exclusively breastfed for the initial 6 months

• Have well balanced diet which include Vitamin A and Zinc.

• Maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness

• Control body weight.

World Pneumonia Day Facts

• Nearing 158,176 children died in India because of Pneumonia whose age is less than 5 years during the year, 2016 as per the John Hopkins Center of Public Health Report of 201.

• In the year, 2019, Pneumonia was responsible claiming the lives of about 2.5 million individuals, which comprised 672,000 children.

• During the year, 2017 Pneumonia was responsible of killing about 808,694 children, which is 15% of all deaths less than 5 years of age.

• Pneumonia can be caused due to an infectious agent like bacteria, fungi or viruses

• Pneumonia caused by bacteria, which can be cured by antibiotics.