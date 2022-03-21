World Poetry Day
Highlights
Poetry can change the way people view the world, inspire others, and mend the bonds between people and create harmony with one another.
Poetry can change the way people view the world, inspire others, and mend the bonds between people and create harmony with one another.
However, poetry to many can be considered a dying art in a world filled with technology and more advanced ways of conveying messages of art and beauty.
World Poetry Day aims to appreciate the sentiment that poetry can create, forming meaningful relationships and expand one's mind about history and cultures.
Next Story