World Population Day: Understanding Its Significance and Celebrations

World Population Day, observed annually on July 11, aims to raise awareness about global population issues. This day focuses on educating people about family planning, gender equality, and reproductive health. Established by the United Nations in 1989, it commemorates the “Day of Five Billion” when the world’s population surpassed five billion.

Message from UNFPA Executive Director

On July 1, 2024, Dr Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), stated, “World Population Day 2024 is a moment to ask who is still going uncounted and why – and what this costs individual, societies and our global efforts to leave no one behind. It is also a moment for all of us to commit to doing more to ensure that our data systems capture the full range of human diversity so that everyone is seen, can exercise their human rights and can reach their full potential.”

Theme for World Population Day 2024

The theme for World Population Day changes yearly, set by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in coordination with the UNFPA. The theme for 2024 is “To Leave No One Behind, Count Everyone.” According to the United Nations, “Over the past 30 years, we’ve improved how we collect and use population data, leading to better health care and rights. However, marginalized communities are still underrepresented. This World Population Day, we focus on ensuring all groups are counted and visible, highlighting the importance of inclusive data systems to advance progress for everyone. Everyone counts, and our collective progress depends on capturing the full diversity of humanity.”

Historical Background

World Population Day has its roots in the 1980s. On July 11, 1987, the global population reached approximately five billion, drawing attention to sustainable development, resource management, and population dynamics. In 1989, the UNDP Governing Council established the annual observance of this day. The United Nations General Assembly formally adopted Resolution 45/216 in December 1990, leading to the first World Population Day celebration on July 11, 1990, with participation from over 90 countries.

Significance

World Population Day aims to raise awareness about global population issues and promote reproductive health services and rights for all individuals. It highlights the importance of family planning, education, gender equality, and the empowerment of women. The day also underscores sustainable development and global cooperation.

How to Celebrate World Population Day 2024

Public Awareness Campaigns

Governments, NGOs, and international organizations conduct campaigns to educate people about family planning, reproductive health, and population issues.

Seminars and Public Lectures

Events at local, national, and international levels provide a deep understanding of population-related issues.

Art and Cultural Events

Art exhibitions and performances creatively raise awareness about population issues.

Health Camps and Services

Health camps and outreach programs, especially in underserved communities, offer reproductive health services, family planning counseling, and maternal healthcare.

Youth Engagement

Activities targeting young people educate them about their rights, responsibilities, and choices regarding their bodies.

Inspirational Quotes for World Population Day

• “The power of population is indefinitely greater than the power in the earth to produce subsistence for man.” – Thomas Malthus

• “Family planning could bring more benefits to more people at less cost than any other single technology now available to the human race.” – John Bongaarts

• “There are no passengers on spaceship Earth. We are all crew.” – Marshall McLuhan

• “Reproductive freedom is critical to a whole range of issues. If we can’t take charge of this most personal aspect of our lives, we can’t take care of anything. It should not be seen as a privilege or as a benefit, but a fundamental human right.” – Faye Wattleton

• “Overpopulation leads to increased poverty and to increased ignorance. In order to fight overpopulation, we must educate all the children of the world, which is why we are promoting birth control. With birth control, you can have a healthier family and a healthier planet.” – Anne Lamott

• “By improving health, empowering women, population growth comes down.” – Bill Gates

• “The whole of the global economy is based on supplying the cravings of two per cent of the world’s population.” – Bill Bryson

• “You cannot control your own population by force, but it can be distracted by consumption.” – Noam Chomsky