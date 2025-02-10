World Pulses Day 2025: History, Significance, Celebrations, and More

World Pulses Day is marked annually on February 10 around the globe to raise awareness about the importance of pulses as a crop. It also emphasizes the nutritional value, food safety and environmental advantages of pulses. According to the United Nations, this day provides an opportunity to highlight the role of its sustainable option for diversification.

Pulses, commonly known as legumes, are the edible seeds of leguminous plants grown for consumption. Among the various types, dry beans, lentils and peas are the most popular. It is a common element in various cuisines, ranging from Mediterranean hummus to Indian dal.

As we celebrate the day, let's take a closer look at its history, significance, celebrations and some key facts:

World Pulses Day: History

In 2013, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution (A/RES/68/231), recognizing 2016 as the International Year of Pulses. Led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), it was started with the aim of raising public knowledge about the nutritional and environmental benefits of pulses.

However, upon its great success, the crops' potential was recognized to further achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In particular, relevance was given to Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 12, 13 and 15. This led Burkina Faso to propose the observance of World Pulses Day.

Later in 2019, the UN General Assembly declared February 10 to be observed as World Pulses Day.

World Pulses Day 2025: Significance

Known for their high nutritional value, pulses work best to lower the cholesterol levels of the body and control blood sugar levels. It can also help in fighting obesity and help in the management of several non-communicable diseases.

The day holds an important significance as it provides the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of pulse crops, particularly their nutritional value, food security and environmental benefits. It aims to promote the cultivation of pulses due to its role in helping to improve human health and soil health.

World Pulses Day 2025: Celebrations

Dinner: To mark this day, host a dinner for your close friends and extended family members and prepare dishes made of pulses, which are both tasty and healthy.

Cooking Classes: Organize special classes to educate people about the nutritional values ​​of pulses and why it is important to add to your diet.

Social Media: Share your favourite recipes on social media with relevant hashtags to reach a larger audience.

School Activities: Engage students in pulse-themed art projects, food demonstrations, or presentations on the benefits of pulses.

Virtual Events: Host web seminars and live discussions about the benefits of pulses.

World Pulses Day 2025: Key Facts

World Pulses Day is observed annually by the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO).

As per the United Nations, the theme for World Pulses Day 2025 is Pulses: Bringing Diversity to Agrifood Systems.

The theme emphasizes the important role of pulses in supporting diversity, both above and below ground.

Pulses not only supply necessary nutrients but also promote healthy diets and sustainable farming systems, making them an important source of food for even the most vulnerable communities.

Pulses are an important crop for farmers as they can be sold and consumed, allowing them to maintain family food security while creating economic stability.