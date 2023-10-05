World Smile Day 2023: Date, history and significance

Mother Teresa once said: “Peace begins with a smile” and since we feel that the most wasted day is the one without laughter, we can't help but smile a little more this midweek, before World Smile Day, because Una A genuine smile has the remarkable ability to not only lift our spirits, but also brighten the day of those around us, repair relationships, ease tensions, and bridge gaps between strangers as a universal language of positivity and connection, transcending cultural and linguistic boundaries. . In moments of joy, a smile becomes a beacon of celebration, while in moments of sadness, it offers comfort and support, as it is a gift we can freely give, an expression of our inner light that has the potential to change the world. world. At this time, participating in World Smile Day is a simple way to make the world a better place with this simple but powerful gesture that radiates warmth, happiness and kindness.



World Smile Day Date:

World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of October each year and this year it falls on October 6.

World Smile Day History:

Started by Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcester in Massachusetts, best known for creating the iconic smiley face symbol in 1963, World Smile Day was created by him in 1999 as a way to encourage people to take action. of kindness and spread happiness. just smiling.

World Smile Day Significance:

World Smile Day aims to promote goodwill and positivity by smiling at others and performing acts of kindness while serving as a reminder of the power of a simple smile to brighten someone's day and improve the world around us. So on this World Smile Day, smile at strangers, encourage people to smile at people they meet throughout the day, perform random acts of kindness for friends, family or even strangers to bring joy into their lives , share stories, images or quotes about smiles. on social media to spread positivity or participate in volunteer activities or charity events to make a positive impact in the community.

"A smile heals the wound of a frown," as Shakespeare once wrote, "If you only have a smile in you, give it to the people you love," as Maya Angelou once suggested.