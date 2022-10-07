  • Menu
World Smile Day

World Smile Day
Highlights

Sometimes all it takes to make the day better is a smile, whether it's one someone gives to you, or one you share with another. Little acts of kindness can bring a shining smile to someone who has otherwise had a terrible day, and it can change everything that follows.

Whether it's just a simple compliment, a cheery hello, or a gift of something small to help brighten their day, World Smile Day encourages you to take action to bring a few more smiles into the world.

