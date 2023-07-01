World Social Media Day: The Influence Of Social Media

Social media has drastically transformed the way individuals communicate, and convey messages in order to keep connected and up to date with the latest information around us. It has not only been useful in filling in information gaps using the tools/content available on social media platforms but have also connected old friends and family.



As we speak from the perspective of social media creators, many have found their dream lives, from all industries and have been able to transmit creativity and ideas to a global audience.

“Saying that social media has had a profound impact on creators and entrepreneurs is an understatement. It has revolutionised the way we connect with audiences and market our products or services. It has levelled the playing field, enabling individuals to showcase their talents and offerings to a global audience without the need for traditional gatekeepers," says Shreyaa Kapoor, Finance Content Creator.

Ayush Shukla, Founder of Finnet Media, an influencer marketing agency says, “social media is a modern CV. Nowadays, you don't need to send people your CV to introduce yourself, because they probably know about you or can get to know you through your social media profile. This is what it has done for creators and entrepreneurs. Like if I have to go see a brand tomorrow that I have business with, and they just go through my socials, they already would have a lot of ideas and judgment of who I am or what I have done. The biggest impact that social media has had is truly connecting people without having the time invested in understanding and knowing people and today you can know about the skills and potential a person has only by looking at their profile. It has literally changed millions of people’s lives; today you have a platform to showcase your work. Before social media, we had nothing.”

Simran Balar Jain, Sex-Ed Content Creator and Co-Founder of UnBound tells IANSlife how social media has transformed her life by offering a platform to connect, share, and inspire, "As a creator, social media has opened doors to collaborations and networking, enabling me to reach like-minded individuals and expand my horizons. Moreover, for entrepreneurs, social media has become an indispensable tool for brand building, customer engagement, and market outreach. It has revolutionised the way businesses connect with their target audience, driving growth and innovation in the digital age."

In our fast-paced society, most people are invested in 9-5 jobs to support their basic needs, while living out how the other side is just as vital as our job to explore and be inspired to inspire.

In honour of World Social Media Day, Garima Rajput, a Travel Content Creator with over 100k followers on Instagram says."Social media gave me a voice and a platform to reach millions of people to inspire them to travel with a 9-5 job. I feel grateful to have helped anyone through my journey. Social media is crucial in this age when almost everyone has access to the internet. It helps creators build communities and gives them more exposure. Social media also helps entrepreneurs create a global presence and opens the door to endless opportunities."

Notably, social media has also emerged as a powerful force in building and creating awareness for mental health, bridging gaps and making crucial solutions and consultations easily accessible. To get a sense from the perspective of an expert, Dr. Neerja Aggarwal, PhD Psychologist, Emoneeds says, “Through social media, individuals and communities have found solace, support, and resources to navigate the complexities of mental health. Personal stories, shared openly and honestly, have shattered stigmas and sparked meaningful conversations. Social media campaigns have rallied millions, amplifying voices and driving legislative action. Hashtags have become beacons of hope, creating virtual communities that transcend geographical boundaries. Moreover, social media has paved the way for innovative mental health solutions. Online platforms connect individuals with therapists, counsellors, and mental health professionals, ensuring help is just a click away. Educational resources, self-help tools, and coping strategies are shared widely, empowering individuals to take control of their mental well-being. By harnessing its power responsibly, social media has truly built a world where mental health is prioritized, understood, and embraced."