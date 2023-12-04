World Soil Day 2023: Date, history and meaning

Soil is one of the integral parts of our lives. They provide us with necessary nutrients, are the bed for the growth of food and are also home to various species. Maintaining soil level and ensuring its quality is healthy is everyone's responsibility. Industrialisation and poor land management systems have degraded soil quality in many places, leading to even more erosion, falling fertility and loss of organic matter. World Soil Day is celebrated every year to ensure that people are informed about the importance of maintaining soil quality and how important it is to our lives and our food system.

As we prepare to celebrate World Soil Day this year, here are some things to keep in mind.

World Soil Day Date:

World Soil Day is celebrated every year on December 5. This year, the special day falls on a Tuesday.

World Soil Day History:

In June 2013, the FAO Conference endorsed World Soil Day and subsequently approached the 68th United Nations General Assembly and requested its official adoption. Towards the end of 2013, the United Nations General Assembly designated December 5, 2014 as the first official World Soil Day.

World Soil Day Meaning:

"World Soil Day 2023 (WSD) and its campaign aim to raise awareness about the importance and relationship between soil and water to achieve sustainable and resilient agri-food systems. WSD is a unique global platform that not only celebrates soils but also empowers and engages citizens around the world to improve soil health," the UN wrote on its official website. The UN further added that sustainable soil management practices - minimum tillage, crop rotation, addition of organic matter and cover crops - can improve soil health, reduce erosion and improve infiltration and storage. of the water. "These practices also preserve soil biodiversity, improve fertility and contribute to carbon sequestration, playing a crucial role in the fight against climate change," the UN added.