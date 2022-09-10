There's been a rising epidemic in the US, and that epidemic is suicide. If we don't know someone who had committed suicide, it's almost certain that we know someone who has attempted it.

Suicide is a problem that affects all age groups, genders, and social strata, and it seems sometimes to be utterly inescapable.

World Suicide Prevention Day raises awareness about this tragic issue and works to prevent it through education and support of those who struggle with suicidal ideation every day.