World Teachers’ Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates the hard work and dedication of teachers

Google celebrated World Teachers' Day 2023 today, Thursday, October 5, with a Doodle that showed a teacher and his students in a classroom. The Doodle was interactive and users could click on different objects in the classroom to see different animations. For example, clicking on the globe would show the teacher's students learning about different countries, and clicking on the whiteboard would show the teacher writing a lesson.

The Doodle was designed to honor the hard work and dedication of teachers around the world. It also served as a reminder of the importance of education and the role teachers play in shaping the future of their students.

World Teachers' Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries, but it is always on or around October 5. The date was chosen to commemorate the signing of the UNESCO/ILO Recommendation on the Status of Teachers in 1966. This Recommendation establishes the rights and responsibilities of teachers and has been adopted by more than 100 countries.

World Teachers' Day is an opportunity to celebrate the important role that teachers play in society. It is also a day to raise awareness about the challenges teachers face and to advocate for better working conditions and support for teachers.

HOW TO CELEBRATE WORLD TEACHERS DAY

1. Write a thank you note to a teacher who has made a difference in your life.

2. Donate to a charity that supports teachers or education.

3. Volunteer your time at a local school or educational organization.

4. Attend a World Teachers Day event in your community.

5. Use social media to share your appreciation for teachers and raise awareness about the importance of education.

World Teachers Day 2023 Quotes

“A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.” –Brad Henry

“The art of teaching is the art of aiding discovery.” -Mark Van Doren

“Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think.” - Albert Einstein

“A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence ends.” -Henry Brooks Adams

“A teacher is someone who makes a difference and helps you be the best you can be.” -Margaret Mead

“Teachers plant the seeds of knowledge that grow forever.”

“Teaching is the greatest act of optimism.” -Colleen Wilcox

“The best teachers are those who teach from the heart, not from the book.”

“A teacher is like a candle: he burns himself to illuminate the path of others.”

“If you can read this, thank a teacher.”

“Teachers are the unsung heroes of our society.” -Bob Keeshan

“Teachers are the compasses that guide us. They are the candles that illuminate us. They are the motivators that push us to be the best we can be.” -Margaret Mead

“The influence of a good teacher can never be erased.”