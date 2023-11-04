World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023 Date, history, meaning

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023: The horror of the 2004 tsunami is fresh in our memories. The tsunami caused the deaths of thousands of people. With its epicenter along the western coast of North Sumatra, Indonesia, the tsunami struck the coasts of the Indian Ocean and wreaked havoc. A tsunami is defined as a series of waves caused by the movement of water, generally in large bodies of water such as seas and oceans. It is important to raise awareness about tsunamis so that people know the dangers of these natural disasters and ways to save themselves and their loved ones.

Every year World Tsunami Awareness Day is celebrated to raise awareness about this natural disaster. As we prepare to celebrate this important day this year, here are some things to keep in mind.

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023 Date:

Every year, World Tsunami Awareness Day is celebrated on November 5. This year, it will be celebrated on Sunday.

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023 History:

In Japan, the word Inamura-no-hi means burning sheaves of rice. During an earthquake in 1854, a farmer saw the tide going out, a clear sign that a tsunami was coming. He then set fire to the harvested rice to make the villagers aware of the coming disaster. To honour this true story of Japan, November 5 is chosen as the day to observe World Tsunami Awareness Day.

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2023 Significance:

The theme for this year's World Tsunami Awareness Day is: Fighting inequality for a resilient future. "On this year's World Tsunami Awareness Day, November 5, Asia's coastal and island communities can look back and be proud of having rebuilt their livelihoods and regional economies, but there is still much to do." to achieve early warning services and greater preparedness," UNESCO wrote on its official website. "WTAD 2023 activities will focus on raising awareness of the underlying disaster risk factors (poverty, inequality and other vulnerability factors) that make tsunamis more deadly for those already at greatest risk," UNESCO added.