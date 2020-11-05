World Tsunami Awareness Day: Here are five worst Tsunami disasters occurred in the world

World Tsunami Awareness Day was designed on November 5 in 2015 by the UN General Assembly, which is marked to create awareness among the governments on how to tackle the tsunami dangers. Generally, the name Tsunami is derived from Japan word tsu as it is the most affected country due to the tsunami. Going by the date of 5th November, it was chosen in honour of a true story from Japan: "Inamura-no-hi", which means the "burning of the rice sheaves".

The World Tsunami Awareness Day is celebrated every year with a theme and this year 2020 and the theme for this year is Sendai Seven Campaign that emphasises the strategies that be implemented to reduce the impact of Tsunami this saving more lives against disasters in 2020. It is estimated that more than 50 per cent of World's population would be residing in coastal regions, hence it has become the need of the hour to gear up ourselves to minimise the losses due to the upcoming disasters. However, we are here to collate few major Tsunami disasters.

Have a look...

Tsunami is generally regarded as the earthquake in the oceans generated by the displacement of water. It may occur with a wind speed of 800 km and a height of 25 mts. Let's have a look at the worst tsunami's which shook the world…

Tsunami Sumatra in Indonesia on 26 December, 2004

Due to the Earthquake of magnitude 9.1 on Richter scale occurred on December 26, 2004 in the Indian Ocean at a height of 50 m, reaching 5 km inland near Meubolah, Sumatra, nearly took 2,30,000 lives. The tsunami has affected countries like Ache, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, India and Khao Lak, Thailand.

North Pacific Coast in Japan on 11 March, 2011

This is the recent one which occurred nine years back in the East coast of Japan. The waves travelled at 800 km per hour killing 18,000 people. With the effect of the Tsunami, as many as 4,52,000 people were shifted to rehabilitation centres. Japan has lost to such an extent which takes five years to come outbreak of damages.

Sanriku Tsunami in Japan on 15 June, 1896

The tsunami has occurred with an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 at Sanirku Japan in the year 2020, which has reached a height of 38.2m killing 22,000 people. As many as 11,000 homes perished. There are also reports that the tsunami has hit China at East coast as well where more than 4000 people died.

Krakatau Tsunami in Indonesia on 27 August, 1883

Unlike a general tsunami, this is the one that occurred due to the explosion of Krakatau caldera volcano where the waves appeared as high as 37 m. This has receded at the shore near Bombay that killed 40,000 people including 2000 deaths due to volcano eruption

Tsunami in Northern Chile on 13 August ,1868

The tsunami at Northern Chile was occurred with the impact of two earthquakes at a magnitude of 8.5 at the coast of Arica, Peru. The tsunami was recorded by six tide gauges, as far off as Sydney, Australia taking 25,000 lives and an estimated loss of US$300 million due to the tsunami and earthquakes along the Peru-Chile coast.