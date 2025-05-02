World Tuna Day 2025: Theme, History, Importance and How It is Celebrated

Observed every year on May 2, World Tuna Day spotlights the need to protect tuna populations and promote sustainable fishing practices. Tuna is not just a culinary favourite but also a nutritional powerhouse—rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, protein, Vitamin B12, and essential minerals. However, the global demand for tuna has significantly contributed to the problem of overfishing, posing a serious threat to the species and marine ecosystems.

To address this growing concern, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated May 2 as World Tuna Day in 2016, aiming to encourage global awareness and action.

World Tuna Day 2025: Theme

This year’s theme, “Our Ocean, Our Tuna, Our Future,” underscores the urgent need for responsible management of tuna fisheries to ensure the long-term health of both the species and the oceans they inhabit.

World Tuna Day 2025: History

The idea for World Tuna Day originated in 2011 during discussions at the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission. Recognising the pressing need to conserve tuna stocks, the UN made the observance official five years later.

Why World Tuna Day Matters

Many coastal nations rely heavily on tuna for food security and economic development. However, as commercial fishing operations expand, the sustainability of tuna populations is at risk. World Tuna Day aims to highlight these issues and foster collaboration between governments, NGOs, and local communities.

World Tuna Day 2025: Global Celebrations

World Tuna Day is commemorated with awareness drives, community events, and educational programs focused on conservation. Both governmental and non-governmental organisations participate in spreading the message about the importance of preserving tuna and protecting marine life for generations to come.