World Turtle Day 2024: Everything You Need to Know

Turtles and tortoises are often confused with each other, but they are distinct creatures with unique characteristics. Both play crucial roles in maintaining and enhancing ecosystem health. World Turtle Day, celebrated annually, aims to increase awareness about the habitats and lifestyles of turtles and tortoises, encouraging people to support their conservation. As we prepare to honour this special day, it is important to understand and appreciate the differences between these fascinating animals and their contributions to the environment.

Date

World Turtle Day is celebrated globally on May 23 each year. In 2024, this special day dedicated to turtles and tortoises falls on a Thursday.

History

World Turtle Day was established in 2000 by the American Tortoise Rescue, an organization committed to the welfare and rescue of tortoises and turtles. This day was created to encourage people to learn about these creatures, their differences, and how to support their conservation.

Significance

Turtles and tortoises, though often confused, have distinct differences and unique roles in their ecosystems. Tortoises are land-dwellers and can live up to 300 years, while turtles are primarily aquatic with a lifespan of around 40 years. Turtles help by consuming dead fish along shores, and tortoises contribute by digging burrows that other animals use for shelter.

Celebrations

There are several ways to celebrate World Turtle Day. Adopting a turtle or tortoise is a meaningful way to contribute to their welfare. Donations to turtle conservation centers and volunteering at rescue centers are also excellent ways to support these creatures. These activities help raise awareness about the challenges turtles and tortoises face and promote better environmental practices to ensure their survival.