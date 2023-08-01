WWF-India’s inaugural Earth Series reiterates importance of education and involvement of individuals towards

WWF-India, a leading nature conservation organization, today inaugurated its talk show “Earth Series: Conservation Matters”, an initiative that centers around critical environmental issues and wildlife conservation. As part of the event, Dr Asad Rahmani, a renowned ornithologist and conservationist delivered his inaugural talk on “An Amazing World of Birds”. Through his talk, Dr Rahmani enthralled the audience by leaving an indelible impact and educating them on the need for collective social values for wildlife conservation.

The unique event was further distinguished by the unveiling of the latest book ‘Birds and Beliefs” authored by G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Prasad's latest book beautifully merges his two profound passions - creating a sustainable enterprise and capturing the magnificence of birds through his photography. This unique collection of photographs vividly reflects his deep appreciation for nature, wildlife, forests, and mountains. Each captivating photo is accompanied by an inspirational quote that has deeply resonated with Prasad, guiding him on his path to establishing a world-class company.

The WWF-India Hyderabad office organized Earth Series talk show that serves as a platform to address pressing environmental challenges, exchange innovative solutions, and foster collaboration among like-minded individuals and organizations committed to conserving the planet's biodiversity. By bringing experts and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds together, the series aims to build a powerful network of change-makers striving for a sustainable future for generations to come.

"I am honored to have been invited to deliver the inaugural talk at WWF Earth Series and to be part of the launch of Mr. G V Prasad's latest book. Birds, being omnipresent, spark the interest of countless individuals in the wonders of nature through simple observations," expressed Dr Asad Rahmani.

“The WWF Earth Series provides an invaluable platform to address the critical environmental challenges we face today. As "Birds and Beliefs" takes flight, my hope is that it not only inspires a deeper appreciation for nature's wonders but also helps people in building their organizations in a sustainable way,” said G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s.

The inaugural episode, held at the Hyderabad Golf Association, witnessed an impressive gathering of individuals, distinguished ornithologists, & committed conservationists, birdwatchers, government officials, bureaucrats and students, united in their dedication to environmental and wildlife safeguarding. The event's success reflects the growing global concern for the environment and wildlife conservation. WWF's Earth Series has emerged as a beacon of hope, inspiring individuals, and communities to take action for a greener and more sustainable planet.