Your Elevator Just Became a Fashion Statement

There once was an era when home elevators had to become invisible. Clean, metallic, efficient—and anonymous. And that anonymity is gradually being erased. With Indian homes turning into dual-function spaces meant to work, host, relax, and share one’s home-based experiences, it is no longer the exclusive domain of design spaces to make home elevators lose that anonymity.

In such a dynamic environment, there is a subtle change that includes Elevito, which is based in New Delhi, and it deals in vertical mobility and represents a change in how people think about elevators in their homes. This company works in elevators, escalators, moving walkways, and dumb waiters and promotes elevators to be thought of as not only useful but as a space in the house that represents its personality.

Such an approach is a reflection of the brand's heritage. “Elevito has been influenced by an entrepreneur with a natural ability to transition between the world of heavy manufacturing and technology-driven start-ups and from the stage as a TEDx speaker. Such an entrepreneur tends to have a service or experience-led approach in an industry where the primary focus had traditionally been on the mechanics,” explains Ryan Ramsay.

This sensibility comes through in Elevito's "Un-Industrial" philosophy. Instead of concealing elevator cabins, the brand treats them as design surfaces. Lighting is warm and layered instead of harsh; mirrors are purposeful rather than clinical. Finishes lean toward subtle textures and tones that feel residential-not commercial. In some instances, the company has even styled elevator interiors through fashion-led shoots to show how design can elevate an everyday moment.

"People spend more time in their elevators at home than they realise," says Neha Singhania, Marketing and Sales Head at Elevito. "When that space feels thoughtfully designed, it changes the experience. Even a short ride can feel calm, personal, and connected to the rest of the home."

The shift mirrors a wider change in how homes are designed and consumed. Living spaces today are also visual spaces often photographed, recorded, and shared. Designers say this has sharpened attention on areas once ignored-from corridors and staircases to elevator interiors.

Importantly, the emphasis on aesthetics has not come at the expense of function. The cabins of Elevito provide premium lighting systems, a variety of options for mirror or matte finish, customized colour palettes, and interior design, yet retain the standards of safety, reliability, and performance

"In areas like the Delhi NCR region, where private residences are often multistoried, the elevator becomes an everyday experience. The repetitive nature makes it more difficult to ignore the look and feel."

In the effort to reimagine the elevator not as an afterthought of lifestyle but as part of it, the work of Elevito embodies an understanding of modern life that seeks even mundane spaces like the elevator to have a personal and expressive quality to them.