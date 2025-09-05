Zaeden returns to his signature sound with ‘Raaz’

Pop sensation Zaeden, one of India’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, has kicked off 2025 with the release of his latest single “Raaz”. Known for his heartfelt melodies and relatable storytelling, Zaeden has been a driving force in shaping India’s contemporary pop scene since his debut in 2019. With chart-topping tracks like “Tere Bina”, “Kya Karoon?”, and “Socha Na Tha”, he has consistently reinvented himself while staying rooted in emotion-driven music.

With “Raaz”, Zaeden makes a nostalgic yet fresh return to his signature sound — intimate, tender, and deeply personal. Unlike his previous dance-pop hit “Deewana”, released in December last year, this single strips things down to vulnerability and warmth. The track, penned by lyricist Shayra Apoorva, is built around soothing guitar melodies and Zaeden’s soul-stirring vocals. Inspired by real-life stories of hidden love, “Raaz” reflects on the beauty of relationships kept private, emphasizing that love does not need to be loud to be profound.

Speaking about the song, Zaeden shared, “‘Raaz’ is my first song of 2025. I’m so proud of this record and the music video. With every song, I try to push myself to learn something new. This time, it was contemporary dance – fun, exciting, and a challenge. This song is for everyone who’s loved in silence. I just hope people feel it the way I do.”

The single arrives after Zaeden’s international performance debut in Singapore and Australia earlier this year, marking a new phase in his global journey. Accompanying the release is a beautifully shot music video, premiering on Zaeden’s official YouTube channel, where fans will see him slow dancing for the very first time — a graceful visual layer that perfectly complements the song’s emotional depth.

With “Raaz”, Zaeden once again proves his versatility as an artist, moving seamlessly from high-energy pop to soulful ballads. The song not only highlights his growth as a musician but also reinforces his place as one of India’s most compelling voices in the indie-pop landscape.

Available now across all major streaming platforms, “Raaz” invites listeners to reflect on the quiet power of love, the kind that lingers long after the world has moved on.