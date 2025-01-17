Zee Telugu brings back Aarogyame Mahayogam from 20th January, where health and wellness take centre stage!

Zee Telugu is coming back with its standout program Aarogyame Mahayogam, a pathbreaking show that combines entertainment with health and wellness guidance. Manthena Satyanarayana Raju, a celebrated health advisor across Telugu states, became a household name and the show’s first season was a phenomenal success, achieving an impressive milestone of 1,278 episodes. As a testament to its impact and popularity, Aarogyame Mahayogam is making a grand return starting January 20th, airing Monday to Saturday at 8:30 am!

This season also will be hosted by charismatic Annapoorna, who will facilitate engaging and insightful discussions with Manthena Satyanarayana Raju. Together, they aim to guide audiences on a transformative journey toward a healthier and happier life. The show will delve deeper into health, fitness, diet, and lifestyle changes, offering practical tips and solutions for everyday challenges. Whether it’s understanding the benefits of a balanced diet, exploring natural remedies, or uncovering secrets to maintaining mental and physical well-being, Aarogyame Mahayogam promises to be a valuable resource for viewers of all ages. Don’t miss this enlightening and empowering series, as Zee Telugu once again reaffirms its commitment to providing not just entertainment but also meaningful content that enriches lives.

