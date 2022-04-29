Acharya Release Live updates: The characters Acharya and Siddha are the two strong pillars of the movie
"Acharya" starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is one of the most anticipated and awaited movies of Tollywood this season. The movie has got so much hype and craze around it in the recent past as the duo of father and son acting together for the first time in a full-length movie.
"Acharya" starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is one of the most anticipated and awaited movies of Tollywood this season. The movie has got so much hype and craze around it in the recent past as the duo of father and son acting together for the first time in a full-length movie. Koratala Siva joining hands with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan came up after 3 years from the date of the announcement. Living up to all the mega craze the movie has in the last few days, 'Acharya' is getting a huge response from the audience after its release. Let's see what fans talking about the film
Live Updates
- 29 April 2022 10:21 AM GMT
#Acharya : Opening’s aren’t upto the expectations of the Trade and the Reports are Poor. pic.twitter.com/vwBKnLwlFl— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 29, 2022
- 29 April 2022 9:59 AM GMT
First half is dope 🔥! Idhi kada Megastar ante anattundhi. Not just for fans it is made for every normal cinema goer. Apart from that one scene of Chamak Chandra comedy everything else is fcking fabulous! Dont miss this rebooted Siva Shankar Vara Prasad Rao #Acharya— Manish Polisetty (@endhukureturns) April 28, 2022
- 29 April 2022 9:13 AM GMT
🎶Acharya....... devobhava......... 🎶— Srikar Tekula (@srikarwithoutEE) April 29, 2022
Ante #acharya ni aa devude kaapadaali pic.twitter.com/5nYgMwxGbx
- 29 April 2022 9:04 AM GMT
Pakka commercial film.— ఆరుద్ర (@aarudrah) April 29, 2022
Cinema chala bagundhi. Twitter intellectuals athi anthe. Unnecessary negative talk #Acharya https://t.co/DcVpKU5xQk
- 29 April 2022 9:01 AM GMT
Acharya is all chiru movie— Madhav.🧡🦅 (@rajugarifan) April 29, 2022
There zero shade of koratala
Melo drama unwanted action scenes sentiment (pani cheyaledu anuko) antha 1990's boss narration undi
Kortala style lekunda kampu aipoindhe #Acharya
- 29 April 2022 8:59 AM GMT
Acharya pic.twitter.com/ijdaa6GGO7— Naan Senthil (@GalloDadadada) April 29, 2022
- 29 April 2022 8:56 AM GMT
Just 2words— RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) April 29, 2022
Mega star n Mega Power Star…@KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan
totally into a different world
ably supported by Manisarma garu @DOP_Tirru garu @sureshsrajan garu
Dir #KoratalaSivagaru garu yet again
Profound with his inimitable style of writing n taking👍👍#Acharya
- 29 April 2022 8:52 AM GMT
Eye feast scenes boss and charan scenes and dance 😍 😎 @KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan #Acharya #AcharyaDay— Mukesh (@Gmukeshnani1995) April 29, 2022
- 29 April 2022 8:51 AM GMT
Ayipoindhi anta over. #Rajamouli effect baga padindhi. Big flop after massive #RRR for #Rqmcharan .— Sunil Kumar Reddy Kaluvai (@sunil_striking) April 29, 2022
Okay inka #Acharya ki tata bye bye.. #Megastar koncham chusukovali ga mari disaster ayte ele. #Saanakastam ila ayte.
- 29 April 2022 8:51 AM GMT
#Acharya if this collects anything near to 100cr share. Boss is the real undisputed king of TFI... https://t.co/uTJyFVIayp— Tyler Reddy (@RCT_Cult) April 29, 2022