Adipurush Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Mythology Mixed with Technology

Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ created a huge buzz in recent times. The movie is based on the Indian epic Ramayana and is directed by Om Raut. Kriti Sanon played Sita, while Bollywood star hero Saif Ali Khan played the demon king Ravana. T-Series and Retrophiles backed this magnum opus. The film hit the screens today and let’s see whether the film lived up to the hype or not. Check out Live Reactions





Check Out Our Review: Adipurush Movie review: Mythology mixed with Technology, A spectacular epic



