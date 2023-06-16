Adipurush Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Mythology Mixed with Technology

Live
Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ created a huge buzz in recent times. The movie is based on the Indian epic Ramayana and is directed by Om Raut. Kriti...
Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ created a huge buzz in recent times. The movie is based on the Indian epic Ramayana and is directed by Om Raut. Kriti Sanon played Sita, while Bollywood star hero Saif Ali Khan played the demon king Ravana. T-Series and Retrophiles backed this magnum opus. The film hit the screens today and let’s see whether the film lived up to the hype or not. Check out Live Reactions
Check Out Our Review: Adipurush Movie review: Mythology mixed with Technology, A spectacular epic
Live Updates
- 16 Jun 2023 9:41 AM GMT
#Adipurush First Half— Meher Kilaru (@Kilaruness) June 16, 2023
ABSOLUTELY LOVED ITTTTT!!!!!
Not easy to deliver so many GOOSEBUMPS moments with a story that everybody has known since their childhood. And there is NOBODY other than #Prabhas who can even remotely play Lord Ram. Those Hanuman scenes 🔥♥️
Take a bow… pic.twitter.com/2YDwBrA7Gk
- 16 Jun 2023 9:40 AM GMT
Hearing all great stuff about #adipurush. The epic is an fantastic VFX wonder truly made in india. It’s got divine power. Congratulations 🤝 #bhushankumar @omraut @PrabhasRaju— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) June 16, 2023
- 16 Jun 2023 9:39 AM GMT
Its crazy that they changed nothing about this scene!#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/MVNdyRQF7Y— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 16, 2023
- 16 Jun 2023 9:38 AM GMT
Neutral Audience are comparing 600 cr budget film with PUBG & free fire.— 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐑 ♛ 2.0 (@iSoldier___) June 16, 2023
- tapori ( 3rd class ) dialogues were written.
- Sita ji, Ram ji characters are monumental disappointment.
- we were sleeping inside theatre.#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/HSlHrHpJzj
- 16 Jun 2023 9:38 AM GMT
Hanuman Ji watching #Adipurush 💥💥💥 #JaiShriRam #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/cKSA52g792— Prasad Bhimanadham (@Prasad_Darling) June 16, 2023
- 16 Jun 2023 9:34 AM GMT
We have decided to leave one seat vacant at all the theaters screening the film, believing that Lord Hanuman will be present to watch it According to the Ramayana, Hanuman who is believed to be immortal will forever remain by Lord Rama's side#Adipurush#AAACinemas@aaa_cinemas pic.twitter.com/207g8rSUKY— AAA cinemas (@aaa_cinemas) June 16, 2023
- 16 Jun 2023 9:34 AM GMT
#Adipurush is a must watch— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) June 16, 2023
The modern presentation of Ramayan is classy and spectacular visual Extragavanza
Next Generations will remember #Prabhas as Lord Rama 🙏, His screen presence 🔥🔥🔥@kritisanon is so fit in to the character and apt as Seetha
Lord Hanuman episodes… pic.twitter.com/DZ94smgFcn
- 16 Jun 2023 9:33 AM GMT
Taran Adarsh Wrote
#OneWordReview...#Adipurush: DISAPPOINTING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2023
Rating: ⭐️½#Adipurush is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director #OmRaut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a HUGE MESS. #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/zQ9qge30Kv