Agent Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Fans Disappointed on Akhil's Movie
Tollywood's young actor Akhil is all busy with last-minute promotions of his latest movie Agent. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens Today
Live Updates
- 28 April 2023 5:37 AM GMT
#Agent - 2.25/5 - Below Avg— Rajesh (@Rajesh990445) April 28, 2023
is half baked spy thriller first half tests your patience with Ok second half.#AkhilAkkineni 🔥#Mammootty 👍
Pre interval🔥
Second half and item song 🔥
Songs 👎
Story is cringe routine rotta 👎
Overall - a half baked wild sala one time watcable. pic.twitter.com/MTIOhSeP1E
- 28 April 2023 5:36 AM GMT
#Agent: #Akhil is sooooo good in this movie. #SurenderReddy mark characterisation. The first half is fine but the second half lacks the punch.— ⚡︎ (@eskoosme) April 28, 2023
Totally. Akhil shines but Agent may remain an average flick. Need to see how it will entertain the general public.
My review... soon! https://t.co/FPGXlerm9b pic.twitter.com/NU3mi6e3bZ
- 28 April 2023 5:35 AM GMT
King koduku vachadu🔥#Agent#AkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/1XmcPIrZh9— BhanuPrakash #Agent (@FanofKing_) April 28, 2023
- 28 April 2023 5:26 AM GMT
#Agent pic.twitter.com/6J3YTcwAzu— Subbu (@subbu2456) April 28, 2023
- 28 April 2023 5:21 AM GMT
Avg First Half,ROD 2nd Half.#Agent https://t.co/rRT4MGGPYA— Megaveerabhimani (@charannumberone) April 28, 2023
- 28 April 2023 5:20 AM GMT
#Agent— అఖిల్ అల్లరి పిల్లోడుᴬᵍᵉⁿᵗ (@akhil_satya97) April 28, 2023
Show Over ✅
Antha Amount Enduku Pettinchavu @DirSurender @AkhilAkkineni8 One Man Show Hard Work..✍️💥@AnilSunkara1 Koncham Chusukoni Amount Pettali ga 🤦
Action Episodes 🔥
Rating 2.5/5
- 28 April 2023 5:20 AM GMT
2nd half :-— Jyothimahal (@jyothimahal) April 28, 2023
NIDRA!!!
Unfinished project.
Bad VFX.
Unfinished grading.
Visuals are bad (Due to my theatre scree or I don't know)
Utterly Dissapointed seeing this bad 2nd half, after a GOOD FIRST HALF ! #Agent
- 28 April 2023 5:20 AM GMT
First half completed— Black Cat (@BunnyFan222) April 28, 2023
High voltage interval block
Waiting for second half#Agent