Ap, Telangana and Hyderabad Live Updates: Get All News Updates In One Point
Live Updates today on 17 April 2023: The Hans India blog provides you with the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Andhra...
Live Updates today on 17 April 2023: The Hans India blog provides you with the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Andhra Pradesh...
Live Updates
- 17 April 2023 6:15 AM GMT
Neeraja Reddy, a former MLA and BJP in-charge of Aluru in Kurnool, passed away on Sunday due to a road accident. While she was traveling from Hyderabad to Kurnool, her car overturned after a tire burst at Beechupally in Telangana, leading to her demise at Sri Chakra Hospital.
Neeraja Reddy was a prominent political personality in the state, having previously won as an MLA in 2009 under the Indian National Congress (INC) banner. However, she resigned from the party in 2011 and distanced herself from politics. In 2019, she joined the YSRCP but left the party to join BJP later.
- 17 April 2023 5:49 AM GMT
A Brutal murder of a young man named Karunakar Reddy in Kothur.
Kothur MP ACP Kushalkar is involved in the murder case