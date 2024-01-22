Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Updates | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live

Live Updates: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration - Join us for real-time updates of the historic event! The much-awaited ceremony, slated for Monday, January 22, 2023, will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. This consecration holds immense cultural and religious significance, capturing the attention of not just the nation but also global audiences.