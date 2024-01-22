Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live Updates | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live

Live
Live Updates: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration - Join us for real-time updates of the historic event! The much-awaited ceremony, slated for Monday, January 22, 2023, will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. This consecration holds immense cultural and religious significance, capturing the attention of not just the nation but also global audiences.
Live Updates
- 22 Jan 2024 5:42 AM GMT
Lord Hanuman has sent this invitation, says Chiranjeevi at Ayodhya
Prominent actor Chiranjeevi expressed his joy on participating in the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He said that he was filled with emotion. He commented that he felt that his favorite God Hanuman had sent this invitation. Read More
- 22 Jan 2024 5:33 AM GMT
Before the consecration of Ram Lalla, CM Yogi Adityanath has said that the establishment of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple is a spiritual ritual of cultural renaissance of India. This is the national temple. He also said that the ceremony of consecration of the idol of Shri Ramlala is a program of re-establishment of India's self-pride.