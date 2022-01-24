Coronavirus cases in India Live Updates: 3,06,064 New Covid Cases In India
Coronavirus cases in India News Live Updates today on 24 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Live Updates
- 24 Jan 2022 8:08 AM GMT
Omicron found in 88% of Covid positive samples in Mumbai
- 24 Jan 2022 6:51 AM GMT
Telangana News: Online classes for the students of eight, ninth and 10th standard to begin from today in Telangana through T-SAT. The online classes will be continued till January 28. The classes will be telecasted through T-SAT and Doordarshan Yadagiri channels from 10 am to 5 pm from today. Read Full Story
- 24 Jan 2022 6:44 AM GMT
More than 162.73 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far; over 13.83 crore balance & unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered: Union Health Ministry
- 24 Jan 2022 5:31 AM GMT
Coronavirus in india: India on Monday reported a decline in the daily COVID-19 infections as the country logged 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of over 20 per cent, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Read Full Story