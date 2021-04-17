Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 17 April 2021

Coronavirus Live Updates today on 17 April 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 32 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on April 16 will be 44% and Air Quality will be Fair with 42 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:23 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on April 16 will be 51% and Air Quality will be Fair with 28 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on April 17 (2 Ramadan, 1442); Fajr: 4:46 AM; Sunrise: 6:00 AM; Dhuhr: 12:17 PM; Asr: 3:34 PM; Maghrib: 6:33 PM; Isha: 7:47 PM

Latest Hyderabad News