Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 17 April 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 17 April 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 32 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on April 16 will be 44% and Air Quality will be Fair with 42 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:23 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on April 16 will be 51% and Air Quality will be Fair with 28 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on April 17 (2 Ramadan, 1442); Fajr: 4:46 AM; Sunrise: 6:00 AM; Dhuhr: 12:17 PM; Asr: 3:34 PM; Maghrib: 6:33 PM; Isha: 7:47 PM
Live Updates
- 17 April 2021 5:52 AM GMT
Tirupati By-Election: Opposition Leaders Protest Against The Bogus Voters
Leaders of opposition parties alleged casting of large scale fake votes in the pilgrim City where voting is underway for the by-election to Tirupati Parliament on Saturday.
- 17 April 2021 5:45 AM GMT
Covid-19: 4,446 New Positive Cases List In Telangana In Last 24 Hours
The coronavirus is setting new records in the state of Telangana with listing 4,446 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Read full story
- 17 April 2021 5:05 AM GMT
Red Cross volunteers shifting a physically challenged person to the polling station in Venkatachalam Mandal on Saturday
- 17 April 2021 5:04 AM GMT
7.8 per cent polling registered in Tirupati LS segment by 9 am
Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls being held on Saturday witnessed poor turn out of voters till 9 am. It registered an overall of 7.8 percent both in Nellore and Chittoor districts. Read full story
- 17 April 2021 4:52 AM GMT
Polling staff dies in Nellore
A teacher who was in election duties died late on Friday due to alleged cardiac arrest in Chittamuru Mandal. Read full story
- 17 April 2021 4:49 AM GMT
Polling underway for Telangana's Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll
Voting for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll in Telangana began on Saturday morning amid tight security. Read full story