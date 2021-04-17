Nirmal Bus Depot Manager Helps The Passengers By Turning The Bus Into A Shelter For Resting

It is said that any problem can be solved if there is a perfect idea. The intention to help others itself shows the solution. Similarly, a depot manager who thought about the plight of the passengers came up with a brilliant idea. Implementing it he is receiving praises from everyone.

There is no shed at the bus stop in the main area of Manchiryala near Nirmal Kendra. As a result, passengers waiting for buses have to stand in the sun for as long as possible. Noticing this, Nirmal Bus Depot Manager Anjaneyu set up the bus as a temporary shelter.

Every morning a bus is sanitized and placed at the bus stop. A drinking water facility has also been set up for passengers waiting there. Passengers travelling towards Hyderabad and Nizamabad have been sitting in the bus for a while. Depot manager idea is being hailed by locals.