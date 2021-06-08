Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana Lockdown, Andhra Pradesh News Today 8 June 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 8 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:41 AM and will set at 6:49 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on June 8 will be 64% and Air Quality will be Fair with 20 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 37 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 27 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:34 AM and will set at 6:39 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on June 8 will be 48% and Air Quality will be Fair with 26 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on June 8 (26 Shawwal, 1442); Fajr: 4:20 AM; Sunrise: 5:40 AM; Dhuhr: 12:15 PM; Asr: 3:37 PM; Maghrib: 6:49 PM; Isha: 8:11 PM
Live Updates
- 8 Jun 2021 5:44 AM GMT
Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 8 June 2021
Gold rate today on 8 June 2021: The gold rate have slashed at all major cities across the country on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,970 with a fall of Rs. 110. The gold rates have been choppy and remained all time high in the last four month and going further highs since last four days. Let's have a look at today's gold rate at respective areas. Read Full Story
- 8 Jun 2021 5:20 AM GMT
At 86,000 new Covid cases, India's daily count dips 1st time below 1 lakh after 2 months
New Delhi: India on Tuesday logged 86,498 new Covid infections in 24 hours, less than one lakh cases for the first time in the past 66 days, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. Read Full Story
- 8 Jun 2021 5:17 AM GMT
Telangana Cabinet to convene today
Telangana Cabinet will convene Tuesday afternoon to discuss the incidence of coronavirus infections in the state. The Cabinet is scheduled to review the Medical and Health Department's response and preparedness to tackle a third wave, ongoing agriculture operations, and the impact of lockdown on state's economy, etc.
- 8 Jun 2021 5:17 AM GMT
Telangana's TPR at 1.46 percent
Telangana reported 1,933 new Covid-19 infections and 3,527 recoveries from the disease on Monday apart from 16 deaths due to the disease.
The cumulative caseload of patients stand at 5,93,103. Of them, 25,406 are active and undergoing treatment or isolated at their homes.
The recovery rate now has climbed to 95.14 percent. Greater Hyderabad reported 165 new cases on Monday. The state capital is followed by Khammam and Nalgonda districts which reported 160 and 148 new cases, respectively. Rangareddy district reported 116 new cases. All other 29 districts reported new cases less than 100.
As many as 1,32,996 samples were tested on Monday. Results of 1,356 were awaited when 1,933 tested positive. The Test Positivity Rate for the day was 1.46 percent.
- 8 Jun 2021 5:16 AM GMT
Fuel prices in Hyderabad today
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again for the second consecutive day on Monday, June 7, 2021, touching fresh record highs across the country. In the national capital, the petrol price rose by 28 paise while that of diesel too inched up 27 paise.
In Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs. 99.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 93.99 per litre.
- 8 Jun 2021 5:14 AM GMT
WATCH | Maharashtra: Roads waterlogged in Mumbai's Sion area after pre-monsoon showers in the city last night
- 8 Jun 2021 5:13 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Nellore GGH superintendent suspended over sexual harassment allegations
It is known that audio tapes of sexual harassment were leaked in Nellore GGH. Two committees set up by the government submitted reports on this. Based on this, GGH Superintendent Prabhakar was suspended. The government has issued orders to this effect. Read Full Story
- 8 Jun 2021 5:10 AM GMT
YS Jagan writes to PM Modi, seeks funds for infrastructure development under PMAY
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the PMAY scheme for the poor will contribute to sustainable development. CM YS Jagan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the housing for all scheme. Read Full Story