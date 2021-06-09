Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh News Today 9 June 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 9 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:41 AM and will set at 6:50 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on June 9 will be 76% and Air Quality will be Fair with 21 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 35 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 27 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:34 AM and will set at 6:39 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on June 9 will be 66% and Air Quality will be Fair with 38 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on June 9 (27 Shawwal, 1442); Fajr: 4:20 AM; Sunrise: 5:40 AM; Dhuhr: 12:15 PM; Asr: 3:37 PM; Maghrib: 6:49 PM; Isha: 8:11 PM
Live Updates
- 9 Jun 2021 4:33 AM GMT
Telangana logs 1,897 new cases, 15 deaths
Telangana on Tuesday recorded 1,897 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,95,000, while the toll rose to 3,409 with 15 more deaths, as 2,982 people recovered from the disease.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 182 followed by Khammam (163) and Nalgonda (151) districts, a state government bulletin said.
The number of recovered cases continued to outnumber fresh infections with 2,982 people recovering from the infectious disease on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,67,285. The number of active cases now stood at 24,306, the bulletin said. It said 1,33,134 samples were tested Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,61,27,372. The samples tested per million population were 4,33,298.
The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.57 per cent and 95.34 per cent, respectively. (PTI)
- 9 Jun 2021 3:41 AM GMT
Gold rate today on 9 June 2021: The gold rate have surged at all major cities across the country on Wednesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,070 with a hike of Rs. 100. The gold rates have been choppy and remained all time high in the last four month and going further highs since last four days. Let's have a look at today's gold rate at respective areas. Read Full Story