Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: Telangana extends holidays for educational institutions till Jan 30
- 16 Jan 2022 6:08 AM GMT
COVID19 in Puducherry: Puducherry reports 1,160 new cases, 1 death, and 142 recoveries today; Active cases stand at 7,602. Test positivity at 43.66%
- 16 Jan 2022 6:07 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana state legislative assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has been infected with the coronavirus once again. He was diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday with mild symptoms. Although there were no problems, the speaker Pocharam joined at the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli on the instructions of the doctors. Read Full Story
- 16 Jan 2022 5:38 AM GMT
Singer Lata Mangeshkar needs care, which is why she'll remain under doctors' supervision in ICU for a few more days. Her condition is the same as before; no one's allowed to meet her yet: Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital
- 16 Jan 2022 5:37 AM GMT
Telangana News: A cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow (Jan 17) at 2pm in Pragathi Bhavan under CM K Chandrashekar Rao, to discuss COVID-related matters: CMO
- 16 Jan 2022 5:36 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: Chennai observes lockdown as part of complete lockdown on all Sundays in Tamil Nadu, amid rising COVID cases.
- 16 Jan 2022 4:38 AM GMT
Telangana News: The government of Telangana has decided to extend the holidays to all educational institutions in Telangana. The Telangana Chief Secretary announced that the holiday has been extended to 30 this month in the wake rise of coronavirus cases. Read Full Story
- 16 Jan 2022 4:14 AM GMT
- 16 Jan 2022 4:13 AM GMT
India reports 2,71,202 COVID cases (2,369 more than yesterday), 314 deaths, and 1,38,331 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Active case: 15,50,377
Daily positivity rate: 16.28%)
Confirmed cases of Omicron: 7,743