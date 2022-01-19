Coronavirus Omicron in India Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 10,057 new coronavirus cases today
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India News Live Updates today on 19 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh reported 10,057 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 21,27,441 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, eight deaths reported on Wednesday taking the toll to 14522. On the other hand, as many as 1222 new patients were cured in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,67,984 and there are currently 44,935 active cases. According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 1827 new infections, followed by Chittoor 1823 and Guntur 943 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 216 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.
Live Updates
- 19 Jan 2022 5:16 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 3,557 COVID-19 positive cases out of which 1,474 were reported from the areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). In the health bulletin, the authorities also have reported three Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the overall number of deaths in the state to 4,065. Read Full Story
- 19 Jan 2022 5:14 PM GMT
Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has made the recommendation for regular market approval of the two jabs
- 19 Jan 2022 5:13 PM GMT
Delhi reports 13,785 new cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- 19 Jan 2022 5:13 PM GMT
Maharashtra reports 43,697 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- 19 Jan 2022 5:12 PM GMT
Gujarat records 20,966 new Covid-19 infections and 12 deaths. Active cases reach 90,726.
- 19 Jan 2022 5:12 PM GMT
26,981 new Covid cases reported in Tamil Nadu along with 35 more deaths. Chennai recorded 8,007 fresh infections.
- 19 Jan 2022 5:12 PM GMT
6,032 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today.
- 19 Jan 2022 5:11 PM GMT
West Bengal reports 11,447 news cases and Kolkata 2,154 fresh infections in last 24 hours
- 19 Jan 2022 1:16 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Kerala: Kerala reports 34,199 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload at 1,68,383
85 deaths added as per central govt norms, said officials. Toll reaches 51,160.
- 19 Jan 2022 1:15 PM GMT
Two members of Indian women's football team at AFC Asian Cup in Mumbai test positive for Covid-19, in isolation at medical care facility: AIFF