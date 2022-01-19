Telangana reports 3,557 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 3,557 COVID-19 positive cases out of which 1,474 were reported from the areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). In the health bulletin, the authorities also have reported three Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the overall number of deaths in the state to 4,065.

With the new cases, the active COVID-19 positive infections in Telangana touched to 24,253 out of which close to 22,000 active cases are from areas under GHMC.

Besides Hyderabad, 321 cases from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 275 cases in Rangareddy district, 130 from Hanumakonda, 123 in Sangareddy and 104 positive infections from Khammam on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, the health department conducted 1,11,178 Covid tests on Wednesday out of which results of 11, 949 samples were awaited. On Wednesday, 1,773 individuals had recovered with a recovery rate of 96.29 per cent.

So far, a total of 3,09,28,740 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 7,18,196 have tested positive and 6,89,878 persons have recovered.