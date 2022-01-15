Coronavirus Omicron in India Live Updates: India reports 268,833 new Covid cases, 402 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 15 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.

Coronavirus in India: India on Saturday reported 268,833 fresh Covid-19 cases and 402 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 14,17,820. The cumulative total for infections stand at 36,850,962, the Union health ministry stated.

There are a total of 6,041 confirmed cases of Omicron.



Latest Coronavirus News