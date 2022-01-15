Coronavirus Omicron in India Live Updates: India reports 268,833 new Covid cases, 402 deaths in last 24 hours
Coronavirus in India: India on Saturday reported 268,833 fresh Covid-19 cases and 402 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 14,17,820. The cumulative total for infections stand at 36,850,962, the Union health ministry stated.
There are a total of 6,041 confirmed cases of Omicron.
Live Updates
- 15 Jan 2022 6:35 AM GMT
Cases' peak has arrived, let's see when the decline begins...seems like cases have begun to slow down: Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain
- 15 Jan 2022 6:22 AM GMT
Loss of smell & taste found in Omicron patients
While the State is witnessing a major surge in cases of infections, doctors of a corporate hospital treating affected patients here note that one key marker distinguishing between the Delta variant and Omicron is the manner in which cough is manifesting. Read Full Story
- 15 Jan 2022 6:21 AM GMT
Omicron Live: Children, suffering from lifestyle diseases and other ailments, will have to be under special care amid growing cases of new Covid variant Omicron. Read Full Story
- 15 Jan 2022 6:18 AM GMT
Research raises hopes amid Omicron surge
This theory could also explain why, by some estimates, Omicron is nearly as transmissible as measles, which is the benchmark for high transmissibility, says Michael Diamond, a virologist at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Early indications from South Africa and the United Kingdom signal that the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is less dangerous than its predecessor Delta. Read Full Story
- 15 Jan 2022 4:41 AM GMT
J&K admin extends Covid-19 restrictions, weekend curfew
Restrictions imposed in Jammu & Kashmir shall continue to remain in force till further orders. There shall be complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends; night curfew to remain in force from 9 pm-6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement, it said.
- 15 Jan 2022 4:40 AM GMT
India reports 268,833 new Covid cases, 402 deaths in last 24 hours; active caseload over 14 lakh
