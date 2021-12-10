Coronavirus Omicron variant Live Updates: India's records 8,503 new Corona infections; active case count rises to 94,943
Omicron variant live updates: India reported 8,503 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while the fatalities rose to 624, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
The death toll now stands at 4,74,735.
The recovery of 7,678 patients in the same period has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,05,066. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent, highest since March 2020.
Currently, the country's active caseload stands at 94,943. Active cases constitute 0.27 per cent of the total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020, according to the health ministry
The World Health Organisation expressed concerns on Thursday that rich countries, spooked by the emergence of the Omicron variant, could start hoarding Covid-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, news agency Associated Press reported. The UN health agency, after a meeting of its expert panel on vaccination, reiterated its advice to governments against the widespread use of boosters in their populations so that well-stocked countries instead can send doses to low-income countries that have largely lacked access to them.
- 10 Dec 2021 8:52 AM GMT
South Korea's New coronavirus surge exceeds 7,000 for 3rd straight day
New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during a virus meeting that the country could be forced to take 'extraordinary' measures if the virus doesn't slow soon. Officials issued administrative orders requiring hospitals around the country to designate 2,000 more beds combined for Covid-19 treatment.
Kim said the government will also speed up the administration of booster shots by shortening the interval period between the second and third vaccine injections from the current four or five months to three months starting next week. The delta-driven spread in recent weeks has been accompanied by a spike in hospitalizations and deaths, many among people in their 60s or older whose immunities have waned after being inoculated early in the vaccine rollout that began in February.
Officials tightened restrictions starting Monday, banning private social gatherings of seven or more people in the greater capital area and requiring adults to verify their vaccination status at restaurants and other indoor venues. But Kim said such measures haven't yet showed an effect in slowing transmissions. (PTI)
- 10 Dec 2021 8:50 AM GMT
Coronavirus Omicron variant Live Updates: Kolkata: One patient came from UK found positive for Covid. The specimen sent for genome sequencing, the patient initially kept at IDBG, later going to an Private Facility for Institutional quarantine. The condition of patient is stable.
- 10 Dec 2021 8:23 AM GMT
Omicron variant in Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued several key guidelines in the wake of the Omicron variant outbreak. The government has once again ordered strict enforcement of guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry and the World Health Organization. Read Full Story
- 10 Dec 2021 7:51 AM GMT
3 new Covid-19 cases in Andamans, tally rises to 7,694
The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,694 on Friday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, it said.
The Union territory now has six active cases, while 7,559 people have recovered from the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the bulletin said. The administration has tested over 6.42 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, and inoculated over 2.97 lakh people, of whom 2.71 lakh have been fully vaccinated. (PTI)
- 10 Dec 2021 7:50 AM GMT
Two more people in Jamnagar tested Covid positive with omicron varient. They both are relatives of a 72 year old person who tested positive few days back
- 10 Dec 2021 7:50 AM GMT
First Omicron patient of Pune city has tested negative in his RT-PCR test and is all set to go home today: Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer of Pune Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra
- 10 Dec 2021 7:49 AM GMT
Woman contact of Omicron case in Rajasthan found Covid-19 positive in Delhi
A woman contact of an Omicron case in Rajasthan has been found COVID-19 positive in Delhi and is being shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital, officials said on Friday. The woman tested Covid positive on Thursday. She did not travel to any foreign country. 17 members in her family have been also put under home quarantine, an official said. She is being taken to the LNJP Hospital and her sample has been sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control, the official said, adding her contacts are being traced.
- 10 Dec 2021 7:49 AM GMT
131.18 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive
- 10 Dec 2021 7:48 AM GMT
China reports 43 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on December 9
China on Wednesday reported 63 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for Dec. 9, compared with 83 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. Of the new infections, 37 were local cases compared with 60 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.China also reported 43 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 33 a day earlier.
- 10 Dec 2021 7:47 AM GMT
WHO worried rich countries could hoard vaccines over Omicron fear
The WHO warned wealthy countries on Thursday against hoarding Covid-19 vaccines for booster shots as they try to fight off the new Omicron variant, threatening supplies to poorer countries where inoculation rates are low. Many Western nations have been rolling out boosters, targeting the elderly and people with underlying health issues, but worries about the fast-spreading Omicron have prompted some to expand their programmes.