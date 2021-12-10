Coronavirus Omicron variant Live Updates: India's records 8,503 new Corona infections; active case count rises to 94,943

Omicron variant live updates: India reported 8,503 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while the fatalities rose to 624, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll now stands at 4,74,735.



The recovery of 7,678 patients in the same period has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,05,066. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent, highest since March 2020.



Currently, the country's active caseload stands at 94,943. Active cases constitute 0.27 per cent of the total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020, according to the health ministry

The World Health Organisation expressed concerns on Thursday that rich countries, spooked by the emergence of the Omicron variant, could start hoarding Covid-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, news agency Associated Press reported. The UN health agency, after a meeting of its expert panel on vaccination, reiterated its advice to governments against the widespread use of boosters in their populations so that well-stocked countries instead can send doses to low-income countries that have largely lacked access to them.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India