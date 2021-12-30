Covid-19, Omicron Cases In India Live Updates: India reports 13,154 new Covid cases, Omicron tally reaches 961
Covid-19, Omicron Cases In India Live Updates: The Omicron infection tally has climbed at 961 across the nation
Covid-19, Omicron Cases In India Live Updates: In the last 24 hours, India registered 13,154 new Covid-19 cases and 268 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
With the addition of the new fatalities, the total death toll has climbed at 4,80,860.
Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 961 across the nation, of 320 patients have been discharged from hospitals.
A total of 22 states have reported detected the new variant, the Ministry confirmed.
Meanwhile, the recovery of 7,486 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,58,778. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent.
India's active caseload is 82,402, which account for 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
Also in the same period, a total of 11,99,252 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the total tally to 67.64 crore.
The weekly positivity rate at 0.76 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 46 days now.
The daily positivity rate at 1.10 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for last 87 days and less than 3 per cent for 122 consecutive days now.
With the administration of 63,91,282 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 143.83 crore as of Thursday morning.
More than 16.93 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, said the Ministry.
Live Updates
- 30 Dec 2021 5:29 AM GMT
Omicron Will Soon Replace Delta as Dominant Global Variant: Experts
Experts in Singapore, where 170 new Omicron cases were reported on Wednesday, have warned that the new and supposedly more contagious variant is likely to replace Delta over the coming weeks to months. While Delta is still the most common variant in all continents except Africa, Omicron is spreading very quickly, said Dr Sebastian MaurerStroh, executive director of the stateowned Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s Bioinformatics Institute here.
- 30 Dec 2021 5:29 AM GMT
Delhi temples closed for devotees as 'Yellow' alert sounded in the national capital due to rising COVID19 cases
923 new cases were reported in the city yesterday.
- 30 Dec 2021 5:27 AM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh Medical Health Department has issued key directives on the covid vaccination process for teenagers and the booster dose. The government has released guidelines on the vaccination process to this extent. The vaccination registration process for those aged 15-18 will start from January 1 and issued instructions for vaccination for those aged 15 to 18 from January 3, 2022. Read Full Story
- 30 Dec 2021 5:23 AM GMT
Over 13K Infections as India Sees Spike in Covid Cases for 2nd Day
India recorded 13,154 Covid cases in the last 24 hours. According to data from the Centre and the states, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed 10,000 yesterday after a little over a month. On November 26, the total reported was 10,549.
- 30 Dec 2021 5:23 AM GMT
Delhi Reports Maximum Cases of Omicron, Country's Tally Rises to 961
India saw the highest single day rise of 180 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the total tally of such infections in the country to 961, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The 961 cases have been detected across 22 states and UTs so far, and 320 people have recovered or migrated.
Delhi recorded the maximum number of 263 cases followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62. The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed 13,000 mark after around 49 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,48,22,040, while the active cases increased to 82,402, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,80,860 with 268 fresh fatalities, the data stated.
- 30 Dec 2021 5:21 AM GMT
Mizoram Logs 202 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality
Mizoram’s COVID-19 count rose to 1,41,157 on Thursday with 202 fresh cases, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 542, a health department official said. At least 38 children were among the newly infected people, he said.
The single-day positivity rate increased to 9.80 per cent from 6.70 per cent the previous day. Of the new cases, Aizawl district reported 82 infections, Mamit (48), Khawzawl (19), Lunglei (11), Kolasib (11), Lawngtlai (12), Serchhip (7), Saitual (6) and Champhai (6), the official said. The northeastern state now has 1,570 active cases, while 1,39,045 people have so far recovered from the infection.
- 30 Dec 2021 5:17 AM GMT
Covid-19 Cases Latest News: Actor Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID-19
In other news, actor Shilpa Shirodkar, known for films such as "Hum", "Khuda Gawah" and "Aankhen", on Thursday said she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post, the 1990s popular star shared that she had tested four days ago.
- 30 Dec 2021 5:16 AM GMT
Goa issues order allowing casinos to operate with 50 pc capacity with entry restricted to fully vaccinated people or those carrying negative RT-PCR test report, similar curbs and conditions put at some other establishments, including cinema halls and entertainment parks (PTI)
- 30 Dec 2021 5:16 AM GMT
Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai starting from today till January 7, 2022, in view of rising Covid cases
- 30 Dec 2021 5:16 AM GMT
US experts: Omicron not more severe for kids despite rising hospitalisations