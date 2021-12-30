Hyderabad: 38 students in junior college test COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: The Telangana health department shut down a private junior college in Narsingi after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19. The college management was ordered on Wednesday to close the institute for a week.

The transmission of the virus came to the notice of the authorities after a student complained of fever and a sore throat to the management who in turn contacted the District Medical Health Officer's (DMHO) office.

Soon, A medical team rushed to the college and conducted tests on 132 students, out of whom 38 tested positive. The officials conducted rapid antigen tests (RAT) on the 132 students, out of which 20 students tested positive on Tuesday, and 18 others on Wednesday. "We are conducting tests on the other students and staff members as well," said Ranga Reddy DMHO Swarajya Lakshmi.

Around 300 students are studying in the college.

The DMHO added that they have instructed the college management to close down the institution for seven days and fully sanitise the premises to prevent the virus spread.