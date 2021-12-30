5 new Omicron cases in Telangana

Omicron cases in Telangana: A total of five persons has tested positive for Omicron in Telangana while 280 people found to have infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, a total of 37,926 tests were conducted of which the samples of 280 came positive, totalling the cases to 6,81,587. Meanwhile, a round 205 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 3,563 active cases in the state.

In the last 24 hours, around 143 people arrived from 'at risk' countries at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) of which four people tested positive for coronavirus. The samples of the passengers were sent to genome sequencing for testing. So far, a total of 12,410 people arrived at Hyderabad airport from 'at risk' countries.