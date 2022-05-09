Cyclone Asani LIVE Updates: The Impact of the Severe Cyclone has increased
According to IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the aforementioned recurving of the system in the north-eastern direction may end up sparing the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from the possibility of a cyclone landfall.
As for its impact on East India, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy rains over coastal Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh from Tuesday evening onwards, while similar conditions will engulf coastal West Bengal starting Wednesday.
The sea conditions will remain rough throughout, and therefore, the fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the waters, especially in the central Bay of Bengal from May 9-10 and the northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12.
In view of this, the district administration in Kakinada and Konaseema region has been put on high alert. check out the latest updates about cyclone asani.
Live Updates
- 9 May 2022 10:10 AM GMT
All Numerical Weather Models aligning the Cyclone Track VERY VERY CLOSE to #AndhraPradesh state. If this is the case, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh along with #Konaseema will face the Burnt of #CycloneAsani. ⚠️— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) May 9, 2022
Sincerely requesting authorities to take action immediately. #APWM pic.twitter.com/xveCnWkjMx
- 9 May 2022 7:38 AM GMT
Realized #weather during past 24 hours over the districts of #Odisha pic.twitter.com/pfR44TfW7E— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 9, 2022
- 9 May 2022 7:26 AM GMT
7 Day's #weather #forecast for #Capital City starting from today (09th May, 2022) pic.twitter.com/0MSyHm8Zsi— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 9, 2022
- 9 May 2022 7:16 AM GMT
With just 48/54 hrs remaining but still forecast of #CycloneAsani are diverge though weakening is shown— Abhijit Modak (कोकण हवामान)🌞🌦️⛈️ (@meet_abhijit) May 9, 2022
IMD #GFS & #ECMWF latest 00z run showing coming on #AP coast due to #easterlies shear zone guiding it 🌀
But officially #IMD track guiding it away from coast#WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/ybiZWRSjce
- 9 May 2022 7:16 AM GMT
Today looking promising for Kerala as thunderstorms may bloom over places in #Kerala.— Kerala Weatherman (@weather_kerala) May 9, 2022
All due to #CycloneAsani.
- 9 May 2022 7:14 AM GMT
#CycloneAsani, formed over southeast Bay of Bengal, intensifies into Severe #Cyclonicstorm & moves in direction of north Andhra Pradesh-#Odisha coasts. Alert sounded in #AndhraPradesh, #Odisha and #WestBengal as these states are likely to experience heavy rains from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wSkhGS60J3— newsblunt (@newsbluntmedia) May 9, 2022
- 9 May 2022 7:13 AM GMT
Satellite-derived rain Upto 06UTC/May/09 associated with #CycloneAsani ⛈️⛈️🌧️🌧️— AshimMitra 🛰 (@ashimmitra) May 9, 2022
Blue: Light rain;
Green:Moderate;
Dark green:Heavy;
Yellow/Red:Very Heavy/Extream rain(mm/h).
It is very likely to move NWwards till 10th May,https://t.co/WfQWJ71TrT#Asani #Odisha #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/uxmL69FVe0
- 9 May 2022 7:13 AM GMT
- 9 May 2022 7:12 AM GMT
#CycloneAsani clouds looming large over Bhubaneswar sky. pic.twitter.com/0A92DMt70Z— Siddharth (@sidharthpujari) May 9, 2022
- 9 May 2022 7:11 AM GMT
SCS Asani moved WNW with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours and lay over WC and adjoining South BoB at 0530 hours IST. To move NWwards till 10th May and reach WC & adjoining NW BoB off North AP & Odisha coasts. To weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm in next 48 hrs. pic.twitter.com/fTlSP9LR4T— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 9, 2022