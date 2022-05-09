Cyclone Asani LIVE Updates: The Impact of the Severe Cyclone has increased

According to IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the aforementioned recurving of the system in the north-eastern direction may end up sparing the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from the possibility of a cyclone landfall.

As for its impact on East India, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy rains over coastal Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh from Tuesday evening onwards, while similar conditions will engulf coastal West Bengal starting Wednesday.

The sea conditions will remain rough throughout, and therefore, the fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the waters, especially in the central Bay of Bengal from May 9-10 and the northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12.

In view of this, the district administration in Kakinada and Konaseema region has been put on high alert. check out the latest updates about cyclone asani.